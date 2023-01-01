Menu
2021 Jeep Cherokee

26,214 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

80th Anniversary

2021 Jeep Cherokee

80th Anniversary

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,214KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10477278
  • Stock #: 157058
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCXXMD157058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine Stop/Start System
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

