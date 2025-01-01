Menu
Looking for adventure? This used 2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary 4x4, available at Westland Auto Sales, is ready to take you there! With its striking blue exterior and sleek black interior, this SUV/Crossover is as stylish as it is capable. This Jeep has 102,358km on the odometer and is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.

This Jeep Cherokee is built to handle the Canadian landscape. Its 4-wheel-drive system provides confidence in any weather, and its comfortable interior ensures a pleasant ride for you and your passengers. This versatile vehicle is ready to go wherever your next adventure takes you. Dont miss out on the chance to own a reliable and capable SUV.

Here are a few of the features that make this 2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary 4x4 a standout:

Iconic Jeep 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with the legendary 4-wheel-drive system.
Anniversary Edition: This special edition celebrates Jeeps history with unique styling and features.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy great gas mileage without sacrificing power.
Spacious Interior: Provides comfortable seating for five passengers and plenty of cargo space.
Modern Technology: Equipped with the features to keep you connected and entertained on the road.

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
102,358KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB9MD170761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

