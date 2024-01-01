Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2,614 KM

Details Description Features

$48,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Saraha 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Saraha 4x4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1731168152
  2. 1731168189
  3. 1731168188
  4. 1731168189
  5. 1731168189
  6. 1731168190
  7. 1731168188
  8. 1731168188
  9. 1731168187
  10. 1731168189
  11. 1731168189
  12. 1731168187
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,614KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG0MW789896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y0550-1
  • Mileage 2,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 122,241 KM $28,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Auto for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Prius Prime Auto 46,951 KM $32,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 62,083 KM $36,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler