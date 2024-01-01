$48,904+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Saraha 4x4
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Saraha 4x4
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,904
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,614KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXEG0MW789896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y0550-1
- Mileage 2,614 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 122,241 KM $28,904 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Prius Prime Auto 46,951 KM $32,904 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 62,083 KM $36,904 + tax & lic
Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Petawawa 2.0
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-631-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,904
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2021 Jeep Wrangler