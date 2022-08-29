$CALL+ tax & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2021 Lincoln Aviator
Grand Touring
Location
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
15,428KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9021214
- Stock #: L01072
- VIN: 5LMYJ8XY0MNL01072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,428 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.31 Axle Ratio -inc: single speed transfer case,
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 13.6 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.0L V6 Grand Touring Hybrid -inc: Twin-turbocharged
GVWR: 3,243 kgs
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 21" Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: dark alloy painted pockets and 18" mini spare wheel
Tires: 275/45R21 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70R18
Heated VisioBlade Wipers
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Heated & Ventilated 2nd Row Seats
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front and Rear Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Elements Package Plus
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 GRAND TOURING HYBRID
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED MODULAR HYBRID
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED MODULAR HYBRID -inc: TransAxle - A10R80, 10-speed SelectShift capability
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3