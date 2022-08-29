2021 Lincoln Aviator

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 4 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9021214

Stock #: L01072

VIN: 5LMYJ8XY0MNL01072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,428 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection 68.1 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 3.31 Axle Ratio -inc: single speed transfer case, Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 13.6 kWh Capacity Engine: 3.0L V6 Grand Touring Hybrid -inc: Twin-turbocharged GVWR: 3,243 kgs Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Dark chrome grille Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 21" Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: dark alloy painted pockets and 18" mini spare wheel Tires: 275/45R21 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70R18 Heated VisioBlade Wipers Interior Compass Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Heated & Ventilated 2nd Row Seats Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front and Rear Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear Additional Features Elements Package Plus ENGINE: 3.0L V6 GRAND TOURING HYBRID TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED MODULAR HYBRID TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED MODULAR HYBRID -inc: TransAxle - A10R80, 10-speed SelectShift capability

