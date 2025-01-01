Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Cruise in style with this pre-owned 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This stunning blue SUV with a luxurious brown interior offers a refined driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for any adventure, no matter the Canadian weather. With 125,537km on the odometer, this GLC 300 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.</p><p>This GLC 300 4MATIC SUV is packed with features designed to elevate your daily drive. Here are a few highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Brown Interior:</strong> Indulge in a cabin that exudes sophistication and comfort.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless gear changes for a smooth and enjoyable ride.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Enjoy a balance of power and efficiency with the 2L 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Sleek SUV Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with the GLC-Classs modern and stylish design.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

125,537 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle
12931793

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1756944511686
  2. 1756944512234
  3. 1756944512676
  4. 1756944513085
  5. 1756944513518
  6. 1756944513930
  7. 1756944514412
  8. 1756944514844
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,537KM
VIN W1N0G8EB8MV316557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise in style with this pre-owned 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This stunning blue SUV with a luxurious brown interior offers a refined driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for any adventure, no matter the Canadian weather. With 125,537km on the odometer, this GLC 300 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.

This GLC 300 4MATIC SUV is packed with features designed to elevate your daily drive. Here are a few highlights:

  • 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Luxurious Brown Interior: Indulge in a cabin that exudes sophistication and comfort.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless gear changes for a smooth and enjoyable ride.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and efficiency with the 2L 4-cylinder engine.
  • Sleek SUV Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the GLC-Class's modern and stylish design.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 75,105 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate 61,867 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i 102,122 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class