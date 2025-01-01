$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise in style with this pre-owned 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This stunning blue SUV with a luxurious brown interior offers a refined driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for any adventure, no matter the Canadian weather. With 125,537km on the odometer, this GLC 300 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.
This GLC 300 4MATIC SUV is packed with features designed to elevate your daily drive. Here are a few highlights:
- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Luxurious Brown Interior: Indulge in a cabin that exudes sophistication and comfort.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless gear changes for a smooth and enjoyable ride.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and efficiency with the 2L 4-cylinder engine.
- Sleek SUV Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the GLC-Class's modern and stylish design.
