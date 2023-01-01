$33,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 MINI Cooper
John Cooper Works
2021 MINI Cooper
John Cooper Works
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
58,658KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWXR9C00M2N08058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 58,658 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Style Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
3.82 Axle Ratio
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16V Twin Power Turbo
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite radio pre-wire
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murphy Ford
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 92,718 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred 103,978 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 90,513 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Murphy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2021 MINI Cooper