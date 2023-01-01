2021 Nissan NV200

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,904 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 0 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10074222

10074222 Stock #: P2635

P2635 VIN: 3N6CM0KN9MK693950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 46,085 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.