Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2021 Nissan Rogue

20,892 KM

Details Description Features

$27,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Rogue

FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

FWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11052986
  2. 11052986
  3. 11052986
  4. 11052986
  5. 11052986
  6. 11052986
  7. 11052986
  8. 11052986
  9. 11052986
  10. 11052986
  11. 11052986
  12. 11052986
  13. 11052986
  14. 11052986
  15. 11052986
  16. 11052986
  17. 11052986
  18. 11052986
  19. 11052986
  20. 11052986
  21. 11052986
  22. 11052986
  23. 11052986
  24. 11052986
  25. 11052986
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,892KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AA7MC746109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID AWD 17,567 KM $48,904 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4x4 53,101 KM $26,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Durango R/T AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 78,397 KM $42,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue