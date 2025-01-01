Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Check out this pristine 2021 Nissan Sentra SR, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This stunning white Sentra boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a head-turner on any Canadian road. With only 40,294km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left and is ready for your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission offer a fantastic driving experience.</p><p>This Sentra SR is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. This sporty sedan is perfect for both city driving and long highway trips. Contact Westland Auto Sales today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and schedule a test drive!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2021 Nissan Sentra SR a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Sporty Style:</strong> The SR trim offers a more athletic appearance with a rear spoiler, unique wheels, and distinct badging.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with a suite of safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with the Sentras impressive fuel economy, perfect for the daily commute.</li><li><strong>Modern Infotainment:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system, including smartphone integration.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Experience a premium feel with comfortable seating, quality materials, and a well-designed cabin.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Nissan Sentra

40,294 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

12875909

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,294KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV5MY241618

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,294 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Nissan Sentra