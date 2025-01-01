$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,294 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Check out this pristine 2021 Nissan Sentra SR, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This stunning white Sentra boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a head-turner on any Canadian road. With only 40,294km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left and is ready for your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission offer a fantastic driving experience.
This Sentra SR is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. This sporty sedan is perfect for both city driving and long highway trips. Contact Westland Auto Sales today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and schedule a test drive!
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2021 Nissan Sentra SR a must-see:
- Sporty Style: The SR trim offers a more athletic appearance with a rear spoiler, unique wheels, and distinct badging.
- Advanced Safety: Enjoy peace of mind with a suite of safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with the Sentra's impressive fuel economy, perfect for the daily commute.
- Modern Infotainment: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system, including smartphone integration.
- Comfortable Interior: Experience a premium feel with comfortable seating, quality materials, and a well-designed cabin.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
