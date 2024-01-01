$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Warlock
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,191 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 RAM 1500 Classic is a workhorse with a luxurious touch. With its powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, it's ready to tackle any task while remaining comfortable and stylish. The silver exterior is complemented by a grey interior and features like heated steering wheel and heated mirrors ensure a comfortable ride even on chilly Canadian days. This RAM 1500 Classic has 79,191 km on the odometer and comes with a warranty available, giving you peace of mind on the road.
At Westland Auto Sales, we know you're looking for a truck that can handle it all, and this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic is ready to deliver. Here are five standout features:
- Unleash the Power: The 5.7L 8-cylinder engine provides all the muscle you need for hauling and towing with ease.
- Navigate with Confidence: The GPS Navigation system keeps you on track wherever you go, even on unfamiliar routes.
- Stay Warm and Cozy: The heated steering wheel and heated mirrors keep you comfortable during the coldest Canadian months.
- Safety First: The rearview camera, traction control, and multiple airbags ensure your safety and peace of mind on the road.
- Technology at Your Fingertips: Enjoy features like power windows, power locks, and steering wheel controls for a convenient and luxurious driving experience.
Come down to Westland Auto Sales today to see this impressive 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for yourself!
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566