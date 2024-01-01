Menu
<p>This 2021 RAM 1500 Classic is a workhorse with a luxurious touch. With its powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, its ready to tackle any task while remaining comfortable and stylish. The silver exterior is complemented by a grey interior and features like heated steering wheel and heated mirrors ensure a comfortable ride even on chilly Canadian days. This RAM 1500 Classic has 79,191 km on the odometer and comes with a warranty available, giving you peace of mind on the road.</p><p>At Westland Auto Sales, we know youre looking for a truck that can handle it all, and this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic is ready to deliver. Here are five standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Unleash the Power:</strong> The 5.7L 8-cylinder engine provides all the muscle you need for hauling and towing with ease.</li><li><strong>Navigate with Confidence:</strong> The GPS Navigation system keeps you on track wherever you go, even on unfamiliar routes.</li><li><strong>Stay Warm and Cozy:</strong> The heated steering wheel and heated mirrors keep you comfortable during the coldest Canadian months.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> The rearview camera, traction control, and multiple airbags ensure your safety and peace of mind on the road.</li><li><strong>Technology at Your Fingertips:</strong> Enjoy features like power windows, power locks, and steering wheel controls for a convenient and luxurious driving experience.</li></ul><p>Come down to Westland Auto Sales today to see this impressive 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for yourself!</p>

2021 RAM 1500

79,191 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Warlock

2021 RAM 1500

Warlock

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,191KM
VIN 1c6rr7ltxms502768

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,191 KM

This 2021 RAM 1500 Classic is a workhorse with a luxurious touch. With its powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, it's ready to tackle any task while remaining comfortable and stylish. The silver exterior is complemented by a grey interior and features like heated steering wheel and heated mirrors ensure a comfortable ride even on chilly Canadian days. This RAM 1500 Classic has 79,191 km on the odometer and comes with a warranty available, giving you peace of mind on the road.

At Westland Auto Sales, we know you're looking for a truck that can handle it all, and this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic is ready to deliver. Here are five standout features:

  • Unleash the Power: The 5.7L 8-cylinder engine provides all the muscle you need for hauling and towing with ease.
  • Navigate with Confidence: The GPS Navigation system keeps you on track wherever you go, even on unfamiliar routes.
  • Stay Warm and Cozy: The heated steering wheel and heated mirrors keep you comfortable during the coldest Canadian months.
  • Safety First: The rearview camera, traction control, and multiple airbags ensure your safety and peace of mind on the road.
  • Technology at Your Fingertips: Enjoy features like power windows, power locks, and steering wheel controls for a convenient and luxurious driving experience.

Come down to Westland Auto Sales today to see this impressive 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Auxiliary Audio Input

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2021 RAM 1500