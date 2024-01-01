Menu
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

92,106 KM

$38,904

+ tax & licensing
Ram Classic Warlock Crew 4x4

Ram Classic Warlock Crew 4x4

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Ram Classic Warlock Crew 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,106KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG8MS581862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,106 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717

2021 RAM 1500 Classic