$38,904+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Ram Classic Warlock Crew 4x4
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Ram Classic Warlock Crew 4x4
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,904
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,106KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG8MS581862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,106 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$38,904
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2021 RAM 1500 Classic