<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited from Westland Auto Sales. This silver beauty with a sleek black interior is ready to take you on all your adventures. With its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, the Crosstrek delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while its standard all-wheel drive ensures you stay in control no matter the weather.</p><p>This Crosstrek Limited boasts a comprehensive list of features that will make every journey comfortable and enjoyable. From heated seats and steering wheel to a premium sound system, youll be wrapped in luxury. The sunroof provides a touch of open-air enjoyment, while the advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, give you peace of mind on the road.</p><p>With only 95,126km on the odometer and the balance of the factory warranty, this Crosstrek is practically brand new.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxurious comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Blast your favorite tunes with crystal-clear sound.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence and control.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
95,126KM
VIN jf2gthnc4m8383702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-2566

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2021 Subaru Crosstrek