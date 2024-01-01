$28,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Limited
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Limited
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited from Westland Auto Sales. This silver beauty with a sleek black interior is ready to take you on all your adventures. With its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, the Crosstrek delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while its standard all-wheel drive ensures you stay in control no matter the weather.
This Crosstrek Limited boasts a comprehensive list of features that will make every journey comfortable and enjoyable. From heated seats and steering wheel to a premium sound system, you'll be wrapped in luxury. The sunroof provides a touch of open-air enjoyment, while the advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, give you peace of mind on the road.
With only 95,126km on the odometer and the balance of the factory warranty, this Crosstrek is practically brand new.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the push of a button.
- Leather Seats: Experience luxurious comfort and style.
- Premium Sound System: Blast your favorite tunes with crystal-clear sound.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence and control.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
