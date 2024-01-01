$28,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5660
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this sleek 2021 Toyota C-HR, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This stunning blue beauty boasts a sporty design with a sleek black interior. It's equipped with a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine, offering a smooth ride with a comfortable CVT transmission.
This C-HR is packed with features that make driving a breeze. From its responsive power steering and convenient cruise control to its convenient keyless entry and Bluetooth connectivity, every drive will feel effortless and enjoyable. Safety is also top-of-mind with this C-HR, featuring anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind.
Here are five of the C-HR's most enticing features:
- Sleek Design: The C-HR's bold lines and unique styling turn heads wherever you go.
- Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy the benefits of Toyota's renowned fuel efficiency with every trip.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and more.
- Spacious and Comfortable: The C-HR provides ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers.
- Safety First: Enjoy peace of mind with the C-HR's suite of safety features designed to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic Toyota C-HR. Visit Westland Auto Sales today for a test drive!
613-735-2566