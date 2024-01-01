Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this sleek 2021 Toyota C-HR, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This stunning blue beauty boasts a sporty design with a sleek black interior. Its equipped with a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine, offering a smooth ride with a comfortable CVT transmission.

This C-HR is packed with features that make driving a breeze. From its responsive power steering and convenient cruise control to its convenient keyless entry and Bluetooth connectivity, every drive will feel effortless and enjoyable. Safety is also top-of-mind with this C-HR, featuring anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind.

Here are five of the C-HRs most enticing features:

Sleek Design: The C-HRs bold lines and unique styling turn heads wherever you go.
Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy the benefits of Toyotas renowned fuel efficiency with every trip.
Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and more.
Spacious and Comfortable: The C-HR provides ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers.
Safety First: Enjoy peace of mind with the C-HRs suite of safety features designed to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic Toyota C-HR. Visit Westland Auto Sales today for a test drive!

2021 Toyota C-HR

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR

2021 Toyota C-HR

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN jtnkhmbx6m1113322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5660
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-2566

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2021 Toyota C-HR