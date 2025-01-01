Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR Limited for sale in Pembroke, ON

2021 Toyota C-HR

90,360 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota C-HR

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12569333

2021 Toyota C-HR

Limited

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1748357283
  2. 1748357328
  3. 1748357329
  4. 1748357327
  5. 1748357329
  6. 1748357328
  7. 1748357330
  8. 1748357330
  9. 1748357330
  10. 1748357330
  11. 1748357328
  12. 1748357328
  13. 1748357327
  14. 1748357329
  15. 1748357328
  16. 1748357328
  17. 1748357328
  18. 1748357329
  19. 1748357329
  20. 1748357329
  21. 1748357329
  22. 1748357330
  23. 1748357329
  24. 1748357329
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,360KM
VIN JTNKHMBX3M1108420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR Limited for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited 90,360 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 33,643 KM $47,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 57,609 KM $37,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

2021 Toyota C-HR