<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

37,441 KM

$28,904

+ tax & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,441KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE6M3141913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2707
  • Mileage 37,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

