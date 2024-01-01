$22,904+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,302 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2021 Toyota Corolla SE, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Sporting a bold red exterior and a sophisticated black interior, this sedan exudes style and confidence. With only 154,302km on the odometer, this Corolla is ready for many more adventures.
This SE trim boasts a wide array of features designed to enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, heated seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Safety is paramount with lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a blind spot monitor. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the smooth ride provided by the CVT transmission.
Looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle? This 2021 Toyota Corolla SE is a true gem, packed with features that make it a perfect choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to see this beauty in person!
5 Sizzling Features:
- Push-button start: Say goodbye to fumbling with keys, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start.
- Heated seats: Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with heated front seats.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the added benefit of a sunroof.
- Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist: Stay safe and confident on the road with these advanced safety features.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Change lanes with ease and peace of mind knowing you have a helping eye.
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
+ taxes & licensing
