<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! This sleek white beauty with black interior is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a comfortable and stylish daily driver. With only 26,573km on the odometer, this Corolla is practically brand new and ready to take on the open road.</p><p>This LE trim is loaded with convenient features, making every drive a breeze. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and mirrors, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control for those long drives. Safety is paramount, and this Corolla delivers with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind.</p><p>Here are five features to get excited about:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence and enhanced safety.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to icy mornings, and hello to clear visibility.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy those long drives without a heavy foot.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a nearly new Toyota Corolla LE! Contact Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to schedule a test drive and experience the Corolla for yourself.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

$26,904

+ tax & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-631-0139

2021 Toyota Corolla