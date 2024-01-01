$26,904+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
$26,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,573 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! This sleek white beauty with black interior is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a comfortable and stylish daily driver. With only 26,573km on the odometer, this Corolla is practically brand new and ready to take on the open road.
This LE trim is loaded with convenient features, making every drive a breeze. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and mirrors, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control for those long drives. Safety is paramount, and this Corolla delivers with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind.
Here are five features to get excited about:
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence and enhanced safety.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to icy mornings, and hello to clear visibility.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy those long drives without a heavy foot.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a nearly new Toyota Corolla LE! Contact Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to schedule a test drive and experience the Corolla for yourself.
Vehicle Features
613-631-0139