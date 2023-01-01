Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

53,738 KM

Details Description Features

$41,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE Hybrid AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE Hybrid AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1691495100
  2. 1691495100
  3. 1691495102
  4. 1691495101
  5. 1691495102
  6. 1691495102
  7. 1691495101
  8. 1691495100
  9. 1691495100
  10. 1691495102
  11. 1691495102
  12. 1691495102
  13. 1691495102
  14. 1691495100
  15. 1691495101
  16. 1691495101
  17. 1691495102
  18. 1691495103
  19. 1691495102
  20. 1691495104
  21. 1691495104
  22. 1691495102
  23. 1691495102
  24. 1691495102
  25. 1691495102
  26. 1691495103
  27. 1691495103
  28. 1691495103
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,904

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,738KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276341
  • Stock #: P2657
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV1MW124049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 53,738 KM
$41,904 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 24,743 KM
$38,904 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa C...
 21,728 KM
$46,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory