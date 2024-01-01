Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for the Canadian climate? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek white RAV4 with a warm brown interior has only 69,232km on the odometer, making it a fantastic value for a practically brand-new vehicle.

This RAV4 is loaded with features designed for both comfort and safety. The XLE trim level boasts a suite of advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring, heated seats, and a rearview camera. For those Canadian winters, this RAV4 comes equipped with heated mirrors, a heated steering wheel, and all-wheel drive for confident handling on snow and ice.

Here are five features that make this RAV4 truly stand out:

Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on those chilly Canadian mornings with the heated steering wheel.
Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy warmth on even the coldest days with the heated front seats.
All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather with confidence, knowing the RAV4s AWD system will keep you safe and in control.
Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay aware of your surroundings with the blind spot monitoring system, giving you peace of mind on the road.
Push Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, adding a touch of luxury to your daily commute.

This RAV4 is a great combination of style, functionality, and value. Contact Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to schedule a test drive and experience it for yourself!

2021 Toyota RAV4

69,232 KM

$39,904

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

11952249

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

$39,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV2MC141103

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,232 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
