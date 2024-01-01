$39,904+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Certified
$39,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for the Canadian climate? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek white RAV4 with a warm brown interior has only 69,232km on the odometer, making it a fantastic value for a practically brand-new vehicle.
This RAV4 is loaded with features designed for both comfort and safety. The XLE trim level boasts a suite of advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring, heated seats, and a rearview camera. For those Canadian winters, this RAV4 comes equipped with heated mirrors, a heated steering wheel, and all-wheel drive for confident handling on snow and ice.
Here are five features that make this RAV4 truly stand out:
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on those chilly Canadian mornings with the heated steering wheel.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy warmth on even the coldest days with the heated front seats.
- All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather with confidence, knowing the RAV4's AWD system will keep you safe and in control.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay aware of your surroundings with the blind spot monitoring system, giving you peace of mind on the road.
- Push Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, adding a touch of luxury to your daily commute.
This RAV4 is a great combination of style, functionality, and value. Contact Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to schedule a test drive and experience it for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
