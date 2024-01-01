Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats perfect for your everyday adventures? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! This sleek silver SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and has only 50,988km on the odometer. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this RAV4 is ready to tackle any road you throw its way.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of features like heated front seats and mirrors for those chilly mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel audio controls. The RAV4s impressive safety features include lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and blind spot monitor, giving you peace of mind on every drive.</p><p>Here are five features that will make your drive even more enjoyable:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated front seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those frosty mornings.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre being alerted to potential dangers.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Change lanes safely and seamlessly.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth connectivity:</strong> Stream your favorite music, podcasts, or make hands-free calls.</li><li><strong>Steering wheel audio controls:</strong> Keep your hands on the wheel and control your music with ease.</li></ol><p>This 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD is ready to become your trusted companion on the road. Come visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today and experience it for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
50,988KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV8MC129490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

