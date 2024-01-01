$28,904+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE FWD
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
$28,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for your everyday adventures? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! This sleek silver SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and has only 50,988km on the odometer. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this RAV4 is ready to tackle any road you throw its way.
Enjoy the convenience of features like heated front seats and mirrors for those chilly mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel audio controls. The RAV4's impressive safety features include lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and blind spot monitor, giving you peace of mind on every drive.
Here are five features that will make your drive even more enjoyable:
- Heated front seats: Stay warm and cozy on those frosty mornings.
- Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist: Drive with confidence knowing you're being alerted to potential dangers.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Change lanes safely and seamlessly.
- Bluetooth connectivity: Stream your favorite music, podcasts, or make hands-free calls.
- Steering wheel audio controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and control your music with ease.
This 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD is ready to become your trusted companion on the road. Come visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today and experience it for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
