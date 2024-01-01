$38,904+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
$38,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable drives. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth and efficient performance on any road. This RAV4 has only 68,945km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.
This XLE trim is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Stay warm and cozy with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. The sunroof/moonroof lets in plenty of natural light, creating a bright and airy cabin. The RAV4 also includes advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on the road. And for those who love to stay connected, Bluetooth connectivity allows you to seamlessly stream music or make hands-free calls.
This 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is a well-maintained and feature-packed SUV ready for its next adventure. Visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to see it in person.
Five Sizzle Features:
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on those chilly Canadian days.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the feeling of open-air driving while staying protected from the elements.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're aware of vehicles in your blind spots.
- Rearview Camera: Safely navigate tight spaces and parking lots with ease.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enjoy hands-free calling and seamless music streaming while on the go.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petawawa Toyota
Email Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-1717