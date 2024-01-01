Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD, now available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable drives. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy smooth and efficient performance on any road. This RAV4 has only 68,945km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.</p><p>This XLE trim is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Stay warm and cozy with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. The sunroof/moonroof lets in plenty of natural light, creating a bright and airy cabin. The RAV4 also includes advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on the road. And for those who love to stay connected, Bluetooth connectivity allows you to seamlessly stream music or make hands-free calls.</p><p>This 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is a well-maintained and feature-packed SUV ready for its next adventure. Visit Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned today to see it in person.</p><p><strong>Five Sizzle Features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable on those chilly Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the feeling of open-air driving while staying protected from the elements.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre aware of vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Safely navigate tight spaces and parking lots with ease.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Enjoy hands-free calling and seamless music streaming while on the go.</li></ol>

2021 Toyota RAV4

68,945 KM

$38,904

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

11988573

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,945KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV8MW204820

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,945 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
