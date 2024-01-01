Menu
Get ready to explore the open road in style with this sleek and versatile 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD PREMIUM, available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This pristine white SUV boasts a luxurious black interior and is loaded with features to enhance your every drive. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and an efficient automatic transmission, youll enjoy smooth acceleration and responsive handling. At just 65,043km, this RAV4 is practically brand new, ready to take on your next adventure.

This RAV4 XLE AWD PREMIUM is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Youll appreciate the heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters. The panoramic sunroof allows you to soak in the sunshine and enjoy the open air. Stay connected on the road with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind with advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and rearview camera. And with the power of all-wheel drive, youll be prepared for any weather conditions.

Here are five features of this RAV4 XLE AWD PREMIUM that truly stand out:

Heated seats and steering wheel: Enjoy warmth and comfort on those cold winter days.
Panoramic sunroof: Let the sunshine in and feel the open air.
Blind spot monitoring: Drive with peace of mind knowing youre aware of your surroundings.
Bluetooth connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the road.
All-wheel drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence.

2021 Toyota RAV4

65,043 KM

$38,904

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Premium

12017032

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Premium

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,043KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV0MC157350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

