$38,904+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD Premium
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD Premium
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
$38,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to explore the open road in style with this sleek and versatile 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD PREMIUM, available at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This pristine white SUV boasts a luxurious black interior and is loaded with features to enhance your every drive. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and an efficient automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth acceleration and responsive handling. At just 65,043km, this RAV4 is practically brand new, ready to take on your next adventure.
This RAV4 XLE AWD PREMIUM is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. You'll appreciate the heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters. The panoramic sunroof allows you to soak in the sunshine and enjoy the open air. Stay connected on the road with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind with advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and rearview camera. And with the power of all-wheel drive, you'll be prepared for any weather conditions.
Here are five features of this RAV4 XLE AWD PREMIUM that truly stand out:
- Heated seats and steering wheel: Enjoy warmth and comfort on those cold winter days.
- Panoramic sunroof: Let the sunshine in and feel the open air.
- Blind spot monitoring: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're aware of your surroundings.
- Bluetooth connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the road.
- All-wheel drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petawawa Toyota
Email Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-1717