Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

38,748 KM

Details Description Features

$36,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12088003

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1736799711
  2. 1736799778
  3. 1736799778
  4. 1736799779
  5. 1736799779
  6. 1736799777
  7. 1736799779
  8. 1736799779
  9. 1736799778
  10. 1736799778
  11. 1736799776
  12. 1736799779
  13. 1736799778
  14. 1736799779
  15. 1736799779
  16. 1736799778
  17. 1736799778
  18. 1736799779
  19. 1736799778
  20. 1736799777
  21. 1736799778
  22. 1736799778
  23. 1736799778
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,748KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV8MC151506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2016 Toyota Camry XLE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2016 Toyota Camry XLE 131,101 KM $17,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury 65,470 KM $36,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Prius AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota Prius AWD 100,268 KM $26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4