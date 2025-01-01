Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota RAV4

28,949 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13082078

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 1760704384
  2. 1760704432
  3. 1760704430
  4. 1760704432
  5. 1760704431
  6. 1760704432
  7. 1760704431
  8. 1760704431
  9. 1760704432
  10. 1760704431
  11. 1760704431
  12. 1760704432
  13. 1760704430
  14. 1760704428
  15. 1760704430
  16. 1760704432
  17. 1760704432
  18. 1760704432
  19. 1760704431
  20. 1760704431
  21. 1760704430
  22. 1760704432
  23. 1760704431
  24. 1760704432
  25. 1760704432
  26. 1760704432
  27. 1760704430
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,949KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV3MW168867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Z0487-1
  • Mileage 28,949 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 28,949 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 37,746 KM $16,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 116,292 KM $45,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2021 Toyota RAV4