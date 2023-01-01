Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Tacoma

33,262 KM

Details Description Features

$43,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1696339441
  2. 1696339439
  3. 1696339441
  4. 1696339442
  5. 1696339444
  6. 1696339444
  7. 1696339443
  8. 1696339444
  9. 1696339442
  10. 1696339444
  11. 1696339442
  12. 1696339443
  13. 1696339444
  14. 1696339444
  15. 1696339441
  16. 1696339443
  17. 1696339443
  18. 1696339441
  19. 1696339443
  20. 1696339443
  21. 1696339443
  22. 1696339443
  23. 1696339441
  24. 1696339443
  25. 1696339444
  26. 1696339444
  27. 1696339443
  28. 1696339444
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,262KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500171
  • Stock #: X0408-1
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0MX279683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 79,744 KM
$39,904 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra P...
 1,795 KM
$82,904 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 63,422 KM
$45,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory