Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2021 Toyota Tacoma

21,093 KM

Details Description Features

$44,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRAIL Double Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRAIL Double Cab 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11464276
  2. 11464276
  3. 11464276
  4. 11464276
  5. 11464276
  6. 11464276
  7. 11464276
  8. 11464276
  9. 11464276
  10. 11464276
  11. 11464276
  12. 11464276
  13. 11464276
  14. 11464276
  15. 11464276
  16. 11464276
  17. 11464276
  18. 11464276
  19. 11464276
  20. 11464276
  21. 11464276
  22. 11464276
  23. 11464276
  24. 11464276
  25. 11464276
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,093KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN6MX258594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRAIL Double Cab 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma TRAIL Double Cab 4x4 21,093 KM $44,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX+ for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Kia Forte EX+ 32,877 KM $22,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred AWD 82,420 KM $35,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma