2021 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 4X4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,883 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek gray truck with a black interior boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you're ready for any adventure. With only 97,883km on the odometer, this Tacoma is just breaking in and ready for many more years of dependable service.
This Tacoma SR5 4x4 comes loaded with features designed to make your driving experience comfortable and enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats and mirrors, and a powerful engine that delivers plenty of power for towing and hauling. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind knowing you have a rearview camera and anti-lock brakes at your disposal.
Here are five features that are sure to make this Tacoma a standout:
- Powerful 6-cylinder engine: Ready to take on any task, this Tacoma boasts a powerful and efficient engine.
- 4-wheel drive: Dominate any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with the heated seats.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and added safety with a rearview camera.
- Keyless entry: Effortlessly unlock and start your truck with keyless entry.
This 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned is a perfect blend of power, capability, and comfort. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truck that can handle it all!
