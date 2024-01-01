Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek gray truck with a black interior boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, ensuring youre ready for any adventure. With only 97,883km on the odometer, this Tacoma is just breaking in and ready for many more years of dependable service.

This Tacoma SR5 4x4 comes loaded with features designed to make your driving experience comfortable and enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats and mirrors, and a powerful engine that delivers plenty of power for towing and hauling. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind knowing you have a rearview camera and anti-lock brakes at your disposal.

Here are five features that are sure to make this Tacoma a standout:

Powerful 6-cylinder engine: Ready to take on any task, this Tacoma boasts a powerful and efficient engine.
4-wheel drive: Dominate any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with the heated seats.
Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and added safety with a rearview camera.
Keyless entry: Effortlessly unlock and start your truck with keyless entry.

This 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned is a perfect blend of power, capability, and comfort. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a truck that can handle it all!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

97,883 KM

$39,904

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4X4

12013747

2021 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4X4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,883KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4MX063743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. This sleek gray truck with a black interior boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you're ready for any adventure. With only 97,883km on the odometer, this Tacoma is just breaking in and ready for many more years of dependable service.

This Tacoma SR5 4x4 comes loaded with features designed to make your driving experience comfortable and enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats and mirrors, and a powerful engine that delivers plenty of power for towing and hauling. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind knowing you have a rearview camera and anti-lock brakes at your disposal.

Here are five features that are sure to make this Tacoma a standout:

  1. Powerful 6-cylinder engine: Ready to take on any task, this Tacoma boasts a powerful and efficient engine.
  2. 4-wheel drive: Dominate any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
  3. Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with the heated seats.
  4. Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and added safety with a rearview camera.
  5. Keyless entry: Effortlessly unlock and start your truck with keyless entry.

This 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned is a perfect blend of power, capability, and comfort. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truck that can handle it all!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
$39,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

2021 Toyota Tacoma