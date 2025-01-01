Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota Tacoma

67,347 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12402765

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1744383655
  2. 1744383789
  3. 1744383787
  4. 1744383788
  5. 1744383788
  6. 1744383788
  7. 1744383788
  8. 1744383789
  9. 1744383789
  10. 1744383787
  11. 1744383787
  12. 1744383788
  13. 1744383788
  14. 1744383789
  15. 1744383787
  16. 1744383787
  17. 1744383788
  18. 1744383788
  19. 1744383788
  20. 1744383789
  21. 1744383788
  22. 1744383788
  23. 1744383789
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,347KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN5MX253676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z0167-1
  • Mileage 67,347 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 130,440 KM $18,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD 44,301 KM $38,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tundra Limited 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra Limited 4X4 47,636 KM $64,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma