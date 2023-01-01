Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Tacoma

48,211 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9764914
  2. 9764914
  3. 9764914
  4. 9764914
  5. 9764914
  6. 9764914
  7. 9764914
  8. 9764914
  9. 9764914
  10. 9764914
  11. 9764914
  12. 9764914
  13. 9764914
  14. 9764914
  15. 9764914
  16. 9764914
  17. 9764914
  18. 9764914
  19. 9764914
  20. 9764914
  21. 9764914
  22. 9764914
  23. 9764914
  24. 9764914
  25. 9764914
  26. 9764914
  27. 9764914
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9764914
  • VIN: 3TYSZ5AN8MT034720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 48,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 PLA...
 99,383 KM
$31,704 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra L...
 146,082 KM
$42,704 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 117,769 KM
$26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory