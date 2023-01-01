2021 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9764914

9764914 VIN: 3TYSZ5AN8MT034720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 48,211 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

