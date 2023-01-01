Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Venza

16,707 KM

Details Description Features

$49,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,994

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9617341
  2. 9617341
  3. 9617341
  4. 9617341
  5. 9617341
  6. 9617341
  7. 9617341
  8. 9617341
  9. 9617341
  10. 9617341
  11. 9617341
  12. 9617341
  13. 9617341
  14. 9617341
  15. 9617341
  16. 9617341
  17. 9617341
  18. 9617341
  19. 9617341
  20. 9617341
  21. 9617341
  22. 9617341
  23. 9617341
  24. 9617341
  25. 9617341
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
16,707KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9617341
  • Stock #: X0070-1
  • VIN: JTEAAAAH5MJ073033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2023 Toyota Tacoma T...
 28 KM
$49,772 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra L...
 28 KM
$67,352 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highland...
 28 KM
$49,473 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory