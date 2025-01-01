$32,877+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q3
Progressiv
2022 Audi Q3
Progressiv
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$32,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour w
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This luxurious SUV, with only 56,088km on the odometer, offers a premium driving experience wrapped in a sleek and modern design. Its powerful yet efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and responsive automatic transmission ensure a smooth and confident ride, whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure. With its All-Wheel Drive, you'll be ready to tackle whatever the weather throws your way.
Step inside and discover a meticulously crafted interior. The warm brown interior complements the exterior perfectly, creating an inviting and sophisticated atmosphere. You'll find yourself surrounded by premium materials and innovative technology, designed to enhance every journey. The Q3 Progressiv is more than just a means of transportation; it's a statement of style and a commitment to driving excellence. Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional vehicle firsthand!
Here are some of the standout features of this 2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv:
- Audi's Legendary Quattro All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior grip and handling in all weather conditions, ensuring confidence on every drive.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium materials and a meticulously designed cabin.
- Advanced Technology: Experience seamless integration and cutting-edge features that elevate your driving experience.
- Efficient Performance: Enjoy the perfect balance of power and fuel economy from the 2L 4-cylinder engine.
- Striking Exterior Design: Turn heads with the Q3's bold and modern styling.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-735-2566