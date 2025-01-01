Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This luxurious SUV, with only 56,088km on the odometer, offers a premium driving experience wrapped in a sleek and modern design. Its powerful yet efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine and responsive automatic transmission ensure a smooth and confident ride, whether youre cruising through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure. With its All-Wheel Drive, youll be ready to tackle whatever the weather throws your way.</p><p>Step inside and discover a meticulously crafted interior. The warm brown interior complements the exterior perfectly, creating an inviting and sophisticated atmosphere. Youll find yourself surrounded by premium materials and innovative technology, designed to enhance every journey. The Q3 Progressiv is more than just a means of transportation; its a statement of style and a commitment to driving excellence. Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional vehicle firsthand!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv:</p><ul><li><strong>Audis Legendary Quattro All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides superior grip and handling in all weather conditions, ensuring confidence on every drive.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort of premium materials and a meticulously designed cabin.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Experience seamless integration and cutting-edge features that elevate your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy the perfect balance of power and fuel economy from the 2L 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Striking Exterior Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Q3s bold and modern styling.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Audi Q3

56,088 KM

$32,877

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q3

Progressiv

13174699

2022 Audi Q3

Progressiv

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,877

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,088KM
VIN WA1EECF34N1145287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour w
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
2022 Audi Q3