2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This well-maintained Equinox is ready for your next adventure with its practical design and comfortable interior. With a sleek gray exterior, this SUV offers both style and functionality for your everyday drives. This Equinox has 100,617km on the odometer.
This 2022 Equinox LT is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission, making it ideal for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. The all-wheel-drive system provides added confidence and control in various driving conditions. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin with comfortable gray seating, perfect for passengers and cargo alike.
Here are five standout features of this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian roads with confidence, whether it's rain, snow, or shine.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a great balance of power and economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and weekend getaways.
- Modern Design: Turns heads with its stylish and contemporary appearance.
- Automatic Transmission: Makes every drive easy and smooth.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Westland Auto Sales
