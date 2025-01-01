Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This well-maintained Equinox is ready for your next adventure with its practical design and comfortable interior. With a sleek gray exterior, this SUV offers both style and functionality for your everyday drives. This Equinox has 100,617km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2022 Equinox LT is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission, making it ideal for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. The all-wheel-drive system provides added confidence and control in various driving conditions. Inside, youll find a spacious cabin with comfortable gray seating, perfect for passengers and cargo alike.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian roads with confidence, whether its rain, snow, or shine.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Enjoy a great balance of power and economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> Turns heads with its stylish and contemporary appearance.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Makes every drive easy and smooth.</li></ul>

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

100,617 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12931787

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,617KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV2N6118181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
2022 Chevrolet Equinox