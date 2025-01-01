Menu
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reports Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

68,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

12461083

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUDFED1NG553778

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reports Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Climate Control

Tow Hitch

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500