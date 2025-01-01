Menu
Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,395

+ taxes & licensing

21,821KM
VIN KL8CB6SA4NC023327

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5777
  • Mileage 21,821 KM

Looking for a practical and efficient ride that’s perfect for navigating the city? Check out this used 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This compact sedan is the ideal choice for those seeking fuel efficiency and ease of maneuverability, without sacrificing essential features. With only 21,821km on the odometer, this Spark is ready to provide years of reliable service. Its sleek white exterior is complemented by a comfortable black interior, making it a stylish and inviting option for daily commutes or weekend adventures.

This Spark LS is powered by a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth variable transmission. Its front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. With its four-door design, this Spark offers easy access for both passengers and cargo. It is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a no-fuss vehicle.

Here are five reasons why you’ll love this Spark LS:

  • Fuel-sipping Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this fuel-efficient engine.
  • City-Friendly Size: Its compact design makes parking and navigating busy streets a breeze.
  • Like-New Mileage: With just over 21,000 km, this Spark has plenty of life left.
  • Smooth Ride: The CVT transmission provides seamless gear changes for a comfortable drive.
  • Stylish and Practical: The white exterior and black interior create a clean, modern aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

