$69,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT 4WD
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT 4WD
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,604KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNSKNKD8NR345514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 82,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Email Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe