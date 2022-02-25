2022 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 , 7 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8450700

8450700 Stock #: 129671A

129671A VIN: 1FM5K8GC7NGA08766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,754 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering KEYPAD Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 6-Way Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Regenerative Alternator Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology 67.7 L Fuel Tank Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera Aerial View Camera System Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio

