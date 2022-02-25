$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
6,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8450700
- Stock #: 129671A
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC7NGA08766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,754 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
KEYPAD
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Regenerative Alternator
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
67.7 L Fuel Tank
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3