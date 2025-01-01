$49,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2022 Ford F-150
STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 40,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a description of the 2022 Ford F-150 STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, perfect for your marketing materials:
Conquer any terrain in this bold, blue 2022 Ford F-150 STX, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This rugged pickup truck boasts a powerful 2.7L V6 engine, ready to take on any challenge, whether it's a busy workday or a weekend adventure. With its spacious SuperCrew cab and versatile 5.5' box, there's ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Inside, you'll find a sleek black interior, offering comfort and style for every journey. This well-maintained F-150 has only 40,350km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure.
Experience the impressive features of this F-150:
- Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather condition and terrain with confidence, knowing you have the capability to go the distance.
- Spacious SuperCrew Cab: Bring the whole crew along for the ride, with plenty of room for passengers to stretch out and enjoy the journey.
- Versatile 5.5' Box: Haul everything you need, from work supplies to weekend gear, with the practicality of a durable truck bed.
- Efficient 2.7L V6 Engine: Get the power you need while enjoying impressive fuel efficiency, making every drive a smart choice.
- Modern Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes, enhancing your driving experience and making every trip enjoyable.
Visit Westland Auto Sales today and see why this Ford F-150 STX is the perfect truck for you!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-2566