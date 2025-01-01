Menu
<p>Heres a description of the 2022 Ford F-150 STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box, perfect for your marketing materials:</p><p>Conquer any terrain in this bold, blue 2022 Ford F-150 STX, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This rugged pickup truck boasts a powerful 2.7L V6 engine, ready to take on any challenge, whether its a busy workday or a weekend adventure. With its spacious SuperCrew cab and versatile 5.5 box, theres ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Inside, youll find a sleek black interior, offering comfort and style for every journey. This well-maintained F-150 has only 40,350km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Experience the impressive features of this F-150:</p><ul><li><strong>Commanding 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle any weather condition and terrain with confidence, knowing you have the capability to go the distance.</li><li><strong>Spacious SuperCrew Cab:</strong> Bring the whole crew along for the ride, with plenty of room for passengers to stretch out and enjoy the journey.</li><li><strong>Versatile 5.5 Box:</strong> Haul everything you need, from work supplies to weekend gear, with the practicality of a durable truck bed.</li><li><strong>Efficient 2.7L V6 Engine:</strong> Get the power you need while enjoying impressive fuel efficiency, making every drive a smart choice.</li><li><strong>Modern Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes, enhancing your driving experience and making every trip enjoyable.</li></ul><p>Visit Westland Auto Sales today and see why this Ford F-150 STX is the perfect truck for you!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

40,350 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12551810

2022 Ford F-150

STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,350KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP7NFB20463

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 40,350 KM

Here's a description of the 2022 Ford F-150 STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, perfect for your marketing materials:

Conquer any terrain in this bold, blue 2022 Ford F-150 STX, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This rugged pickup truck boasts a powerful 2.7L V6 engine, ready to take on any challenge, whether it's a busy workday or a weekend adventure. With its spacious SuperCrew cab and versatile 5.5' box, there's ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Inside, you'll find a sleek black interior, offering comfort and style for every journey. This well-maintained F-150 has only 40,350km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure.

Experience the impressive features of this F-150:

  • Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather condition and terrain with confidence, knowing you have the capability to go the distance.
  • Spacious SuperCrew Cab: Bring the whole crew along for the ride, with plenty of room for passengers to stretch out and enjoy the journey.
  • Versatile 5.5' Box: Haul everything you need, from work supplies to weekend gear, with the practicality of a durable truck bed.
  • Efficient 2.7L V6 Engine: Get the power you need while enjoying impressive fuel efficiency, making every drive a smart choice.
  • Modern Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes, enhancing your driving experience and making every trip enjoyable.

Visit Westland Auto Sales today and see why this Ford F-150 STX is the perfect truck for you!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-2566

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2022 Ford F-150