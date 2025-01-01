$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XL
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XL
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,085KM
VIN 1FTBF2B69NEC80404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 36,085 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
157 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
1687.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin and Dashboard Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Wheels: 17" Painted Steel -inc: painted hub covers/centre ornaments
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
