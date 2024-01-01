$34,904+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
Convertible
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
$34,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 23,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all thrill-seekers and open-air enthusiasts! Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned is thrilled to introduce a stunning 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible, ready to ignite your passion for the road. This sleek gray beauty boasts a luxurious black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, promising an exhilarating ride with every turn of the wheel. With just 23,120km on the odometer, this Mustang is practically brand new, ensuring years of enjoyment ahead.
This convertible is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, from the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry to the safety of anti-lock brakes and a rearview camera. Enjoy the comfort of power-adjustable seats and windows, cruise effortlessly with the help of automatic headlights, and stay connected with the integrated Bluetooth system. But the real star of the show is the retractable roof, allowing you to soak in the sunshine and feel the wind in your hair as you cruise down the highway.
Here are five of the most sizzling features that make this Mustang truly stand out:
- Convertible Top: Experience the ultimate freedom with the open-air thrill of a convertible top.
- Push-Button Start: Experience modern convenience with keyless entry and push-button start.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio with the premium sound system.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra layer of safety with the blind spot monitor.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced visibility and peace of mind with the integrated rearview camera.
This 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come down and experience the thrill for yourself!
