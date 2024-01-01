Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Calling all thrill-seekers and open-air enthusiasts! Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned is thrilled to introduce a stunning 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible, ready to ignite your passion for the road. This sleek gray beauty boasts a luxurious black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, promising an exhilarating ride with every turn of the wheel. With just 23,120km on the odometer, this Mustang is practically brand new, ensuring years of enjoyment ahead.</p><p>This convertible is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, from the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry to the safety of anti-lock brakes and a rearview camera. Enjoy the comfort of power-adjustable seats and windows, cruise effortlessly with the help of automatic headlights, and stay connected with the integrated Bluetooth system. But the real star of the show is the retractable roof, allowing you to soak in the sunshine and feel the wind in your hair as you cruise down the highway.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features that make this Mustang truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Convertible Top:</strong> Experience the ultimate freedom with the open-air thrill of a convertible top.</li><li><strong>Push-Button Start:</strong> Experience modern convenience with keyless entry and push-button start.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio with the premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra layer of safety with the blind spot monitor.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy enhanced visibility and peace of mind with the integrated rearview camera.</li></ul><p>This 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come down and experience the thrill for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2022 Ford Mustang

23,120 KM

Details Description Features

$34,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Mustang

Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
12052432

2022 Ford Mustang

Convertible

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1735582641
  2. 1735582641
  3. 1735582641
  4. 1735582641
  5. 1735582641
  6. 1735582641
  7. 1735582641
  8. 1735582641
  9. 1735582641
  10. 1735582641
  11. 1735582641
  12. 1735582641
  13. 1735582641
  14. 1735582641
  15. 1735582641
  16. 1735582641
  17. 1735582641
  18. 1735582641
  19. 1735582641
  20. 1735582641
  21. 1735582641
  22. 1735582641
  23. 1735582641
  24. 1735582641
  25. 1735582641
  26. 1735582641
  27. 1735582641
  28. 1735582641
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH6N5109408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 23,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all thrill-seekers and open-air enthusiasts! Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned is thrilled to introduce a stunning 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible, ready to ignite your passion for the road. This sleek gray beauty boasts a luxurious black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, promising an exhilarating ride with every turn of the wheel. With just 23,120km on the odometer, this Mustang is practically brand new, ensuring years of enjoyment ahead.

This convertible is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, from the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry to the safety of anti-lock brakes and a rearview camera. Enjoy the comfort of power-adjustable seats and windows, cruise effortlessly with the help of automatic headlights, and stay connected with the integrated Bluetooth system. But the real star of the show is the retractable roof, allowing you to soak in the sunshine and feel the wind in your hair as you cruise down the highway.

Here are five of the most sizzling features that make this Mustang truly stand out:

  • Convertible Top: Experience the ultimate freedom with the open-air thrill of a convertible top.
  • Push-Button Start: Experience modern convenience with keyless entry and push-button start.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio with the premium sound system.
  • Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra layer of safety with the blind spot monitor.
  • Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced visibility and peace of mind with the integrated rearview camera.

This 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come down and experience the thrill for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD HYBRID for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD HYBRID 51,929 KM $46,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 78,120 KM $30,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 26,573 KM $26,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Mustang