Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2022 Jeep Cherokee

42,171 KM

Details Description Features

$34,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1702485787
  2. 1702485943
  3. 1702485943
  4. 1702485943
  5. 1702485943
  6. 1702485943
  7. 1702485944
  8. 1702485943
  9. 1702485944
  10. 1702485943
  11. 1702485833
  12. 1702485943
  13. 1702485832
  14. 1702485943
  15. 1702485943
  16. 1702485943
  17. 1702485943
  18. 1702485943
  19. 1702485944
  20. 1702485943
  21. 1702485944
  22. 1702485944
  23. 1702485944
  24. 1702485944
  25. 1702485944
  26. 1702485944
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,171KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAB1ND505841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y0070-1
  • Mileage 42,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD 25,179 KM $30,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWD 83,727 KM $24,904 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4x4 46,832 KM $42,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Cherokee