2022 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5780
- Mileage 109,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan? Feast your eyes on this used 2022 Toyota Camry SE, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This beauty comes in a timeless black exterior, perfectly complemented by a sophisticated black interior. With just 109,527 km on the odometer, this Camry is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. It’s powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a comfortable experience.
This Camry SE is designed to impress and delivers a driving experience you'll love. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures excellent handling in various road conditions. This Camry SE is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a stylish, practical, and well-maintained vehicle.
Here are five features you'll love:
- Sporty Style: The SE trim gives this Camry a more athletic look with its unique design elements.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2.5L engine balances power with great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for five, making it ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways.
- Toyota Reliability: Known for its dependability, this Camry is built to last.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566