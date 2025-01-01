Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan? Feast your eyes on this used 2022 Toyota Camry SE, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This beauty comes in a timeless black exterior, perfectly complemented by a sophisticated black interior. With just 109,527 km on the odometer, this Camry is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. It’s powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a comfortable experience.</p><p>This Camry SE is designed to impress and delivers a driving experience youll love. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures excellent handling in various road conditions. This Camry SE is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a stylish, practical, and well-maintained vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Sporty Style:</strong> The SE trim gives this Camry a more athletic look with its unique design elements.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 2.5L engine balances power with great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating for five, making it ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Toyota Reliability:</strong> Known for its dependability, this Camry is built to last.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Toyota Camry

109,527 KM

Details Description Features

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13082501

2022 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1760727219947
  2. 1760727220447
  3. 1760727220841
  4. 1760727221248
  5. 1760727221682
  6. 1760727222068
  7. 1760727222490
  8. 1760727222894
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,527KM
VIN 4T1G11AK7NU708257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5780
  • Mileage 109,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan? Feast your eyes on this used 2022 Toyota Camry SE, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This beauty comes in a timeless black exterior, perfectly complemented by a sophisticated black interior. With just 109,527 km on the odometer, this Camry is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. It’s powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a comfortable experience.

This Camry SE is designed to impress and delivers a driving experience you'll love. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures excellent handling in various road conditions. This Camry SE is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a stylish, practical, and well-maintained vehicle.

Here are five features you'll love:

  • Sporty Style: The SE trim gives this Camry a more athletic look with its unique design elements.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 2.5L engine balances power with great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for five, making it ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways.
  • Toyota Reliability: Known for its dependability, this Camry is built to last.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 118,263 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD 109,261 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 0 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2022 Toyota Camry