Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Corolla

55,537 KM

Details Features

$26,904

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12672915

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 12672915
  2. 12672915
  3. 12672915
  4. 12672915
  5. 12672915
  6. 12672915
  7. 12672915
  8. 12672915
  9. 12672915
  10. 12672915
  11. 12672915
  12. 12672915
  13. 12672915
  14. 12672915
  15. 12672915
  16. 12672915
  17. 12672915
  18. 12672915
  19. 12672915
  20. 12672915
  21. 12672915
  22. 12672915
  23. 12672915
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,537KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBE8NP130974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,537 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota 4Runner Limited for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Toyota 4Runner Limited 19,516 KM $65,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 48,712 KM $30,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4x4 75,145 KM $43,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,904

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2022 Toyota Corolla