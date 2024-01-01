Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

26,030 KM

Details Description Features

$35,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11235182
  2. 11235182
  3. 11235182
  4. 11235182
  5. 11235182
  6. 11235182
  7. 11235182
  8. 11235182
  9. 11235182
  10. 11235182
  11. 11235182
  12. 11235182
  13. 11235182
  14. 11235182
  15. 11235182
  16. 11235182
  17. 11235182
  18. 11235182
  19. 11235182
  20. 11235182
  21. 11235182
  22. 11235182
  23. 11235182
  24. 11235182
  25. 11235182
  26. 11235182
  27. 11235182
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,030KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 7MUDAABG1NV015194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 105,055 KM $28,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Z71 Crew 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Z71 Crew 4x4 71,401 KM $40,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 67,034 KM $28,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross