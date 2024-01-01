Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

53,706 KM

Details Description Features

$34,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11402566
  2. 11402566
  3. 11402566
  4. 11402566
  5. 11402566
  6. 11402566
  7. 11402566
  8. 11402566
  9. 11402566
  10. 11402566
  11. 11402566
  12. 11402566
  13. 11402566
  14. 11402566
  15. 11402566
  16. 11402566
  17. 11402566
  18. 11402566
  19. 11402566
  20. 11402566
  21. 11402566
  22. 11402566
  23. 11402566
  24. 11402566
  25. 11402566
  26. 11402566
  27. 11402566
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,706KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7MUBAABG9NV016326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,706 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla XSE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla XSE 46,934 KM $23,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 0 KM $29,904 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2015 Toyota Camry XSE 55,445 KM $21,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross