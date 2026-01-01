$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This compact crossover offers a fantastic blend of practicality and fuel efficiency, perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable black interior, this Corolla Cross is sure to turn heads.
This Corolla Cross comes equipped with a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling in various driving conditions. It has just 68,365km on the odometer.
Here are five features that make this Corolla Cross a standout choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2L engine delivers excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Toyota Reliability: Known for its legendary dependability, this Corolla Cross is built to last.
- Spacious Interior: Offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and active lifestyles.
- Modern Design: The sleek exterior and well-appointed interior create a stylish and comfortable driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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