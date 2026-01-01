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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This compact crossover offers a fantastic blend of practicality and fuel efficiency, perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable black interior, this Corolla Cross is sure to turn heads.</p><p>This Corolla Cross comes equipped with a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling in various driving conditions. It has just 68,365km on the odometer.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Corolla Cross a standout choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides superior traction and control, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 2L engine delivers excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Toyota Reliability:</strong> Known for its legendary dependability, this Corolla Cross is built to last.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and active lifestyles.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> The sleek exterior and well-appointed interior create a stylish and comfortable driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

68,365 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13986756

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1777076003118
  2. 1777076003571
  3. 1777076004009
  4. 1777076004449
  5. 1777076004878
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This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,365KM
VIN 7mubaabg8nv037880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This compact crossover offers a fantastic blend of practicality and fuel efficiency, perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable black interior, this Corolla Cross is sure to turn heads.

This Corolla Cross comes equipped with a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling in various driving conditions. It has just 68,365km on the odometer.

Here are five features that make this Corolla Cross a standout choice:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 2L engine delivers excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
  • Toyota Reliability: Known for its legendary dependability, this Corolla Cross is built to last.
  • Spacious Interior: Offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and active lifestyles.
  • Modern Design: The sleek exterior and well-appointed interior create a stylish and comfortable driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross