Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Pembroke, ON

2022 Toyota Highlander

49,248 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
13157794

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 1762547053
  2. 1762547093
  3. 1762547092
  4. 1762547094
  5. 1762547092
  6. 1762547095
  7. 1762547092
  8. 1762547094
  9. 1762547094
  10. 1762547091
  11. 1762547092
  12. 1762547093
  13. 1762547093
  14. 1762547094
  15. 1762547094
  16. 1762547094
  17. 1762547092
  18. 1762547094
  19. 1762547094
  20. 1762547093
  21. 1762547094
  22. 1762547091
  23. 1762547094
  24. 1762547094
  25. 1762547094
  26. 1762547093
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,248KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDGZRBH3NS584653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,248 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 96,862 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 51,144 KM $31,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE 51,145 KM $32,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2022 Toyota Highlander