Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2022 Toyota Prius

44,719 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Prius

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Prius

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1701867632
  2. 1701867969
  3. 1701867693
  4. 1701867968
  5. 1701867968
  6. 1701867693
  7. 1701867969
  8. 1701867968
  9. 1701867968
  10. 1701867968
  11. 1701867969
  12. 1701867969
  13. 1701867969
  14. 1701867969
  15. 1701867969
  16. 1701867969
  17. 1701867969
  18. 1701867969
  19. 1701867968
  20. 1701867968
  21. 1701867968
  22. 1701867968
  23. 1701867968
  24. 1701867968
  25. 1701867968
  26. 1701867968
  27. 1701867968
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
44,719KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDL9MFU2N3037173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y0064-1
  • Mileage 44,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2020 Lexus UX F-SPORT AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Lexus UX F-SPORT AWD 75,104 KM $37,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 87,636 KM $17,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota Camry XSE 55,293 KM $33,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius