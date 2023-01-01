Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota RAV4

24,743 KM

Details Description Features

$38,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10267473
  2. 10267473
  3. 10267473
  4. 10267473
  5. 10267473
  6. 10267473
  7. 10267473
  8. 10267473
  9. 10267473
  10. 10267473
  11. 10267473
  12. 10267473
  13. 10267473
  14. 10267473
  15. 10267473
  16. 10267473
  17. 10267473
  18. 10267473
  19. 10267473
  20. 10267473
  21. 10267473
  22. 10267473
  23. 10267473
  24. 10267473
  25. 10267473
  26. 10267473
  27. 10267473
  28. 10267473
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,743KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10267473
  • Stock #: X0301-1
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFVXNC271759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X0301-1
  • Mileage 24,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 24,743 KM
$38,904 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa C...
 21,728 KM
$46,904 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 77,463 KM
$24,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory