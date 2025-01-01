$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek black RAV4 boasts a spacious and comfortable grey interior, making it a perfect choice for families and individuals alike. With its fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
This RAV4 LE comes loaded with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows. Keep an eye on your surroundings with the rearview camera and blind spot monitor, and stay safe with the anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.
Here are five of the RAV4 LE's most sizzling features:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the heated front seats.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing that you're aware of vehicles in your blind spots.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up with the convenience of a rearview camera.
- Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any weather with the heated side mirrors.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy effortless convenience with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE. Visit Westland Auto Sales today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
