Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek black RAV4 boasts a spacious and comfortable grey interior, making it a perfect choice for families and individuals alike. With its fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

This RAV4 LE comes loaded with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows. Keep an eye on your surroundings with the rearview camera and blind spot monitor, and stay safe with the anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.

Here are five of the RAV4 LEs most sizzling features:

Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the heated front seats.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing that youre aware of vehicles in your blind spots.
Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up with the convenience of a rearview camera.
Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any weather with the heated side mirrors.
Automatic Headlights: Enjoy effortless convenience with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE. Visit Westland Auto Sales today for a test drive!

2022 Toyota RAV4

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

12441952

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2t3z1rfv4nw228260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2022 Toyota RAV4