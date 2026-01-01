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<p>Discover the versatile and reliable 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD at Westland Auto Sales, your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles. This sophisticated gray-on-gray SUV is built for adventure and everyday life, offering the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and advanced technology. With only 91,447 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 is ready to take on your next journey, whether its navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Experience the peace of mind that comes with owning a Toyota, renowned for its durability and impressive resale value.</p><p>The 2022 RAV4 XLE AWD is equipped with a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an smooth automatic transmission, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system provides enhanced traction and confidence in all weather conditions, making it an ideal companion for Canadas diverse climate. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the exterior boasts a sleek and modern design thats sure to turn heads.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Toyota Reliability:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre behind the wheel of a vehicle consistently ranked for its dependability and longevity.</li><li><strong>Go Anywhere, Anytime All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer snow, rain, or gravel roads with the intelligent AWD system, offering superior grip and stability.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine:</strong> Enjoy a perfect balance of power and impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile SUV Design:</strong> Whether its a weekend getaway or hauling gear, the RAV4s practical cargo space and comfortable seating make it incredibly adaptable.</li><li><strong>Modern XLE Trim Excellence:</strong> Experience a higher level of comfort and convenience with the well-appointed XLE trim, designed for a premium feel.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Toyota RAV4

91,447 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

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2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,447KM
VIN 2t3r1rfv9nc310597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the versatile and reliable 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD at Westland Auto Sales, your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles. This sophisticated gray-on-gray SUV is built for adventure and everyday life, offering the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and advanced technology. With only 91,447 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 is ready to take on your next journey, whether it's navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Experience the peace of mind that comes with owning a Toyota, renowned for its durability and impressive resale value.

The 2022 RAV4 XLE AWD is equipped with a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an smooth automatic transmission, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system provides enhanced traction and confidence in all weather conditions, making it an ideal companion for Canada's diverse climate. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the exterior boasts a sleek and modern design that's sure to turn heads.

Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD:

  • Legendary Toyota Reliability: Drive with confidence knowing you're behind the wheel of a vehicle consistently ranked for its dependability and longevity.
  • Go Anywhere, Anytime All-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow, rain, or gravel roads with the intelligent AWD system, offering superior grip and stability.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine: Enjoy a perfect balance of power and impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Spacious and Versatile SUV Design: Whether it's a weekend getaway or hauling gear, the RAV4's practical cargo space and comfortable seating make it incredibly adaptable.
  • Modern XLE Trim Excellence: Experience a higher level of comfort and convenience with the well-appointed XLE trim, designed for a premium feel.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2022 Toyota RAV4