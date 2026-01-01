$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatile and reliable 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD at Westland Auto Sales, your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles. This sophisticated gray-on-gray SUV is built for adventure and everyday life, offering the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and advanced technology. With only 91,447 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 is ready to take on your next journey, whether it's navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Experience the peace of mind that comes with owning a Toyota, renowned for its durability and impressive resale value.
The 2022 RAV4 XLE AWD is equipped with a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an smooth automatic transmission, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system provides enhanced traction and confidence in all weather conditions, making it an ideal companion for Canada's diverse climate. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the exterior boasts a sleek and modern design that's sure to turn heads.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD:
- Legendary Toyota Reliability: Drive with confidence knowing you're behind the wheel of a vehicle consistently ranked for its dependability and longevity.
- Go Anywhere, Anytime All-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow, rain, or gravel roads with the intelligent AWD system, offering superior grip and stability.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine: Enjoy a perfect balance of power and impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Spacious and Versatile SUV Design: Whether it's a weekend getaway or hauling gear, the RAV4's practical cargo space and comfortable seating make it incredibly adaptable.
- Modern XLE Trim Excellence: Experience a higher level of comfort and convenience with the well-appointed XLE trim, designed for a premium feel.
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